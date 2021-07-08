Another round of rain and storms for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are off to a mild and muggy start to our Thursday. We’ll see some scattered showers and storms developing mainly this afternoon, so continue to keep that close eye to the sky. We’ll see highs in the upper-80s on our Thursday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will be possible early this evening, but we should dry things out after midnight.

More scattered showers and storms will be possible on our Friday, but rainfall coverage will be a bit lower overall than compared to Thursday, and especially compared to Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper-80s to low-90s on Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a chance of scattered showers and storms, but a wash-out is certainly not expected.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb into the low-90s area-wide, with heat indices approaching the 100 degree mark each afternoon. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into the next work week. Highs will be in the upper-80s to low-90s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.

