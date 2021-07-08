Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a Tuscaloosa physician has been recovered from the rubble of a condominium building that collapsed late last month near Miami, Florida.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed late Wednesday evening that the body of 58-year-old Dr. Gary Cohen was recovered earlier in the day.

Dr. Cohen was a physician at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. John Merkle, director of the Tuscaloosa VA, released the following statement on behalf of the center,

“Dr. Cohen will be missed by our Veterans and staff. Our facility mourns the loss of one of our own and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those who knew and loved him.”

Cohen was initially reported missing soon after the collapse of the building in late June.

Dr. Cohen’s brother was also reported missing in the collapse, but he has not yet been located.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.