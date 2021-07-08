Advertisement

Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse

Dr. Gary Cohen
Dr. Gary Cohen(Mindy Cohen)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a Tuscaloosa physician has been recovered from the rubble of a condominium building that collapsed late last month near Miami, Florida.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed late Wednesday evening that the body of 58-year-old Dr. Gary Cohen was recovered earlier in the day.

Dr. Cohen was a physician at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. John Merkle, director of the Tuscaloosa VA, released the following statement on behalf of the center,

“Dr. Cohen will be missed by our Veterans and staff. Our facility mourns the loss of one of our own and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those who knew and loved him.”

Cohen was initially reported missing soon after the collapse of the building in late June.

Dr. Cohen’s brother was also reported missing in the collapse, but he has not yet been located.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary
Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests
Teachers across Mississippi will see an increase in their salaries this year.
Mississippi teachers get pay raises
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 7, 2021

Latest News

Futurecast - Thu July 8 at 2:00 p.m.
Another round of rain and storms for Thursday
Meadows, 17, was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office helping to find missing Stone County teenager
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the...
Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near US embassy
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon
Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon