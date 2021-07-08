City of Meridian Arrest Report July 8, 2021
Published: Jul. 8, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CORNELIUS C MILES
|1986
|2205 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|KEVORKIAN D GRACE
|1993
|208 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JERMAINE M RAMSEY
|1997
|912 N MAIN ST HATTIESBURG, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|JALIYA L LEWIS
|2000
|7875 C LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|LATOYA SILLIMAN
|1992
|425 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:09 PM on July 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:36 PM on July 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.