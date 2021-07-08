Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 8, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CORNELIUS C MILES19862205 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KEVORKIAN D GRACE1993208 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JERMAINE M RAMSEY1997912 N MAIN ST HATTIESBURG, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
JALIYA L LEWIS20007875 C LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD TOOMSUBA, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
LATOYA SILLIMAN1992425 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:09 PM on July 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:36 PM on July 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

