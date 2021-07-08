Advertisement

Crimenet 07_08_21

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Samuel F. Thomas.

Thomas is a 49-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 2″ in height, weighing 220 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of receiving stolen property.

If you know where Thomas can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

