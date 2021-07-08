Former state Sen. Sampson Jackson looks to the future

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A veteran state lawmaker who compiled 48.5 years total with the state of Mississippi and nearly 30 in the state Senate talked with Newscenter 11 about the decision he made a week ago, to resign mid-term.

“I felt like it was time for me to go,” said Jackson in an interview July 8.

Jackson, a life-long Democrat, was elected to the Senate in 1991 and was elected to six more terms representing District 32, which includes Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee, and Winston counties.

“I went to the retirement board to talk to a woman over there. I asked her to pull my information up. She asked me why am I still working after she looked at my information. She said I can make the same amount of money from the office at home in retirement. She said I have 48.5 years in the (state of Mississippi) retirement system. I didn’t realize I had that much time,” said Jackson.

Jackson said he believes he accomplished a lot in his political career.

“$700,000 fund is going to continue to run the natural gas pipeline to Scooba, Mississippi. The college will be able to use it. They will save $55,000 a year by using natural gas instead of other sources,” said Jackson.

Jackson also set up a half a million-dollar road paving fund for a town in Noxubee County. He also helped bring a regional jail to Kemper County. He said he’s also proud of two events that impacted Mississippi.

“I never thought that we would change our flag. Hard work was put into it. I also never thought we would pass a lottery in Mississippi. Most states have passed the lottery. In Mississippi, people were driving to different states spending that money. We decided to keep that money in the state,” said Jackson.

Voters will elect a new District 32 senator in an upcoming special election, which has not yet been scheduled by the governor. Jackson said his son, Keith Jackson, is going to run for the seat.

“If he is elected, I will guide and show him the ropes in the Senate. I don’t care how much knowledge you know. The main thing to be successful in the Mississippi State Senate, you have to build relationships with co-workers as well as with the leadership,” said Jackson.

Jackson said he looks forward to spending more time with his family on his farm in Kemper County.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.