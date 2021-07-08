Jerry Ray Thomas of the Clarkdale community in Meridian passed away on July 7, 2021 at the age of 80. After several months of declining health, Jerry died peacefully at home with his beloved wife of 55 years, Inez, and their children Steve and Clay, and daughter-in-law, Gina by his side.

Jerry was born with his twin sister Judy on June 26, 1941 in Meridian, Mississippi to J.O. Thomas and Willie Mae Thomas. Growing up on his family farm, Jerry was an avid gardener from beginning to end. Later in life Jerry was able to develop a lifelong interest in woodworking at home. He could often be seen riding in his golf cart through the neighborhood with his faithful dog companion, Buttercup, to deliver his latest handcrafted whirligig or share the harvest of his garden with friends and neighbors.

After graduating from Clarkdale High School and Livingston College, Jerry enlisted in the Air Guard and went to work as a depot agent for the M&B Railroad, where he met his wife Inez in Cromwell, Alabama. He was a partner in a construction business and tractor dealership with his father and brothers, J.O. Thomas and Sons. He then returned to the railroad as a purchasing agent and retired from there after many years of service.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Inez; and their two sons, Steve Thomas and Clay Thomas (Gina); and a grandson, Cooper. He is also survived by his twin sister, Judy Kirkpatrick (Barry), sister Marlene Hill, brother Ronald “Butch” Thomas (Wickie), and Kay Files (Lavertte, Jr.), numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Thomas.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John Thomas, Jr. (Billie Sue), Howard Thomas, Evelyn Reynolds (L.H.), and Gloria McWilliams (Eugene).

Visitation will be held at Jones Chapel Church of God on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. with graveside services to follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Ron Leonard officiating. All friends and family are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be shared with a charity of donor’s choice.

