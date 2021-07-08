Jones County home sustains ‘catastrophic’ damage in fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle fire in the Glade community of Jones County spread to a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, causing “catastrophic damage,” according to the Jones County Fire Council.

Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the fire on Blondie Road shortly before 3 p.m. after residents called to report a vehicle fire.

The fire soon spread to the log home, which had been remodeled with vinyl siding.

Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, said the home was nearly fully engulfed by the time the first fire apparatus had arrived.

The inside of the home was too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene but declined transport to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Departments that responded include M&M, Glade, Ovett, Johnson, Sandersville, Rustin and Powers volunteer fire departments. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

