Advertisement

Jones County home sustains ‘catastrophic’ damage in fire

Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the fire on Blondie Road shortly...
Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the fire on Blondie Road shortly before 3 p.m.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle fire in the Glade community of Jones County spread to a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, causing “catastrophic damage,” according to the Jones County Fire Council.

Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the fire on Blondie Road shortly before 3 p.m. after residents called to report a vehicle fire.

The fire soon spread to the log home, which had been remodeled with vinyl siding.

Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, said the home was nearly fully engulfed by the time the first fire apparatus had arrived.

The inside of the home was too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene but declined transport to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Departments that responded include M&M, Glade, Ovett, Johnson, Sandersville, Rustin and Powers volunteer fire departments. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary
Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests
Teachers across Mississippi will see an increase in their salaries this year.
Mississippi teachers get pay raises
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 7, 2021

Latest News

Futurecast - Thu July 8 at 2:00 p.m.
Another round of rain and storms for Thursday
Meadows, 17, was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office helping to find missing Stone County teenager
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the...
Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near US embassy
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon
Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon