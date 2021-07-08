Advertisement

LCSD updates school campuses

The district is updating the entrance to Clarkdale. The main office will be moved to the front...
The district is updating the entrance to Clarkdale. The main office will be moved to the front of the school.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - School officials in Lauderdale County are working hard to finish the $10.5 million Efficiency and Security Plan this summer.

The plan includes installing LED retrofit lighting, Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP, telephone upgrades), water conservations efforts, HVAC tune-ups, fencing, drop ceilings, accessibility ramps for people with compromised abilities, window glazing and window replacements.

The major change people will see will be at the Clarkdale campus. The district is updating the school’s entrance. The main office will be moved to the front of the school. The district said the previous office location was a safety issue.

This new location will create a new car line route. Parents, students and visitors will enter through the front office instead of walking through campus.

“Everyone is thrilled. New construction. That always brings new beginnings and everyone is excited. Parents are excited, teachers are excited and our administration and teachers are as well,” said Clarkdale Elementary Assistant Principal Emily Lee.

“We also have a Raptor system where we check driver’s license to make sure that there’s no one that’s not supposed to be on our campuses are allowed to get on our campuses. And then with all these checkpoints and different levels of security, that way we can allow people to come on our campuses and control where they go, when they go and how they get on campuses,” said LCSD Director of Operations Kevin Cheatham.

The school district is also working with county supervisors. They’ll team up to install 400 solar panels at Northeast Middle School.

Lauderdale County Schools will be one of the first in Mississippi to utilize solar power at this size and scope once the project is complete.

The improvements are part of the American Rescue and Recovery Plan. All phases should be completed by the new school year.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary
Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests
Teachers across Mississippi will see an increase in their salaries this year.
Mississippi teachers get pay raises

Latest News

Jackson said he believes he accomplished a lot in his political career.
Former state Sen. Sampson Jackson looks to the future
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products
The U.S. Forest Service shared video Thursday of a fire tornado, also called a fire whirl,...
Caught on camera: Incredible fire tornado seen during Calif. blaze
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper