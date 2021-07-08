Livingston to host hiring event

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West AlabamaWorks and the Demopolis Career Center have partnered with Livingston to host a Sumter County hiring event Tuesday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Livingston Civic Center. It will feature multiple job openings from 16 employers across West Alabama.

Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama COO and West AlabamaWorks Executive Director Donny Jones encourages job seekers in Sumter and surrounding counties to seize this opportunity to explore the career opportunities available in their own communities.

“Many people in Sumter County don’t realize the incredible career opportunities available to them in their own backyard,” Jones said. “Hiring events like this help to change that narrative by showcasing in-demand jobs across a wide variety of industries without the commute.”

Hiring partners include Foster Farms, Whitfield Regional Hospital, West Alabama Mental Health, Parr’s Chevron, Pinnacle Renewable Energy, WestRock of Eutaw, Prystup Packaging Products, Harvest Select Catfish, PECO Foods, GD, Copper USA, ARD Logistics, Westervelt and Enviva. Additional community partners for the event include Tuscaloosa SAFE Center, Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services and PRIDE of Tuscaloosa.



Attendees are encouraged to dress business casual as they should treat the event like a job interview.

