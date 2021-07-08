Advertisement

MDOT transportation initiative for vaccine sites

Initiative focuses on those who may have trouble getting to vaccine sites on their own
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is currently supporting a statewide initiative that assists people in getting free rides to local vaccination sites.

The initiative is not limited to a particular group, but it has an emphasis on those who are facing challenges such as disabilities, low-income situations, veterans, and the elderly.

It’s being coordinated through six networks of transportation providers across the state.

MDOT’s toll free number offers information and referrals for the transportation. The number is 1-866-813-3616.

The initiative has already provided 700 trips.

