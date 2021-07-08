Graveside services for Mr. Rubin David McCall, Sr. will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Meridian with Rev. Steve Mosley officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. McCall, Sr., 82, of Meridian, who died Friday, July 2, 2021 at his residence. Visitation: Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home