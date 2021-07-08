Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Reconciliation, unity, and division within the church were just some of the important conversations at Union Station for day 2 of Reconciliation Week.

Friends and families of the 2003 Lockheed Martin shooting victims stood as their loved one’s names were called.

The luncheon was a time of remembrance, healing, and celebration. the reconciliation committee awarded $300 scholarships to two high school graduates and reconcile awards to members of the community.

“It means a lot I was surprised to be recognized today by the reconciliation committee for the work that I do with Let’s talk. It’s a group that works to overcome racial division within our community. It means a lot to be recognized and like I said it came as a surprise to receive it, but I was honored, “said First Christian Church Pastor, Mark Benson.

Messages about race, unity, and Christ were truly the heart of the event.

“If Christians lived out the gospel the way they’re supposed to, showed the world what it meant to be a Christian and that how we live the way we lived together overcomes all the differences the world sees. If we could really do that it would make a huge difference in every community that, did it, certainly in our community. If we can set the example for unity, set the example for being together, set the example for reconciled for one another. In a community like this one that has seen so many divisions over the decades, if we can do that we can change Meridian,” said Northcrest Baptist Executive Pastor, Wade Phillips.

District 2 Supervisor Wayman Newell reflects on his time with Rev. Charlie J. Miller.

“In 1998 I built a home out in the Dalewood community and Mr. Miller was the brick mason that bricked my house. so, every time, it’s been 22 years or so there, this time of year, always brings back fond memories of Rev. Miller, because I look at the brick and he taught me so much,” said Newell.

The Miller family was presented an award for its outstanding work in the community by the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee of the Pine Belt.

