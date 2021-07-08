Advertisement

Right now, Mississippi has some of the lowest gas prices in the country

(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sometimes it’s good to live in Mississippi.

According to AAA, the Magnolia State currently has the lowest regular, mid-grade, and diesel prices in the United States.

Right now, the national average price of gas is $3.13, but in Mississippi a gallon of regular fuel will cost you $2.76. Mississippi also has the least expensive diesel, with a gallon going for $2.92.

The most expensive gas is in California, where a gallon of regular will fetch you $4.30 a gallon! Hawaii is in second with $4.02 a gallon.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas are the three states with the lowest fuel prices, with California, Hawaii and Washington being the states with the highest.

Gas prices are only expected to go up from here with the national gas price average thought to increase to $3.25 a gallon by the end of July.

