Silver Alert issued for 53-year-old Mendenhall man

Alex Higgins, 53
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find a 53-year-old man from Mendenhall.

Alex Higgins, of Simpson County, is five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, July 7, at about 3 p.m. on Dewitt Flint Road wearing a light green shirt and green shorts.

Family members say Alex Higgins suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information on where he could be, call Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921.

