Advertisement

Tanner Allen launches website selling trading cards and t-shirts

Tanner Allen celebrates hitting a go-ahead three run homer in the Bulldogs 6-5 win over UVA
Tanner Allen celebrates hitting a go-ahead three run homer in the Bulldogs 6-5 win over UVA(Mississippi State Baseball Twitter)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State won their first College World Series and National Title after beating Vanderbilt in the final series. Star player Tanner Allen continues to make history.

The MSU legend is now offering autographed trading cards and custom T-shirts on his new website, www.tannerallen5.com

This comes after the NCAA passed a rule that college athletes may get compensation from their image, likeness, etc. and other athletes have taken advantage of this new rule. Allen now adds his name to the list.

When fans buy from the site, Allen will make sure he gives back to Alma Mater.

“A portion of all proceeds will go to the Mississippi State Foundation. The four years in Starkville will be with me forever, and giving back to the good people at Miss St. is something i’m honored to do. - GO DAWGS,” said Allen on his website header.

The trading cards on Allen’s site range from $4.99 to a “gold parallel autograph” card for $249.99.

The T-shirts are all priced at $24.99 and fans can buy a shirt that honors the 2021 season or a shirt that says “The Legends of Starkville” with Allen and teammate Rowdey Jordan on the front.

Most of the trading cards have already sold out.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary
Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests
Teachers across Mississippi will see an increase in their salaries this year.
Mississippi teachers get pay raises
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 7, 2021

Latest News

Sam Kendricks, of the United States, celebrates after the the men's pole vault final at the...
Here are the Mississippians competing in the Tokyo Olympics
The largest sporting event since the '96 Olympics will be here before we know it. There’s a lot...
One-year away from World Games 2022
Dale McKee
Sideline View by Dale McKee
MSU celebrates 1st title at Starkville
Mississippi St celebrates first College World Series Title at Dudy Noble Field