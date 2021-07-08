Tanner Allen launches website selling trading cards and t-shirts

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State won their first College World Series and National Title after beating Vanderbilt in the final series. Star player Tanner Allen continues to make history.

The MSU legend is now offering autographed trading cards and custom T-shirts on his new website, www.tannerallen5.com

This comes after the NCAA passed a rule that college athletes may get compensation from their image, likeness, etc. and other athletes have taken advantage of this new rule. Allen now adds his name to the list.

When fans buy from the site, Allen will make sure he gives back to Alma Mater.

“A portion of all proceeds will go to the Mississippi State Foundation. The four years in Starkville will be with me forever, and giving back to the good people at Miss St. is something i’m honored to do. - GO DAWGS,” said Allen on his website header.

The trading cards on Allen’s site range from $4.99 to a “gold parallel autograph” card for $249.99.

The T-shirts are all priced at $24.99 and fans can buy a shirt that honors the 2021 season or a shirt that says “The Legends of Starkville” with Allen and teammate Rowdey Jordan on the front.

Most of the trading cards have already sold out.

