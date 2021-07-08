Advertisement

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to lift northeast

Tropical Storm Elsa Track
Tropical Storm Elsa Track(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of the 1 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa has sustained winds of 45 mph. The center of the storm is currently located in central North Carolina near Raleigh.

Tropical storm conditions will continue for portions of North Carolina today. These conditions will gradually spread into the Mid-Atlantic states by this afternoon or tonight. Heavy rain could lead to flash and urban flooding in parts of North Carolina and Virginia.

Tropical storm conditions are also expected in southeastern New York and southern New England by Friday. There will be a threat of considerable flash and urban flooding in these areas as well. Elsa will then lift towards Canada and will start to lose its tropical characteristics this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary
Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests
Teachers across Mississippi will see an increase in their salaries this year.
Mississippi teachers get pay raises
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 7, 2021

Latest News

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - July 8th, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - July 8th, 2021
Futurecast - Thu July 8 at 2:00 p.m.
Another round of rain and storms for Thursday
Scattered to widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are likely again on Thursday.
More rain will fall on Thursday, some rain can be heavy
Weather - July 7, 2021
Weather - July 7, 2021