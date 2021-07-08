Tropical Storm Elsa continues to lift northeast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of the 1 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa has sustained winds of 45 mph. The center of the storm is currently located in central North Carolina near Raleigh.

Tropical storm conditions will continue for portions of North Carolina today. These conditions will gradually spread into the Mid-Atlantic states by this afternoon or tonight. Heavy rain could lead to flash and urban flooding in parts of North Carolina and Virginia.

Tropical storm conditions are also expected in southeastern New York and southern New England by Friday. There will be a threat of considerable flash and urban flooding in these areas as well. Elsa will then lift towards Canada and will start to lose its tropical characteristics this weekend.

