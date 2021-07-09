Bridge work in Scott Co. rescheduled

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work to replace a bridge on Highway 483 in Scott County is being delayed again. The project was to start July 12 but instead will begin Monday, July 26 at 8 a.m. The project will take up to a full year to complete.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the Highway 483 closure is 3-tenths of a mile south of New Home Road.

Detour signs will be posted to direct traffic around the closure, using Highway 13. Drivers should be extra careful and look out for workers.

