City council discuss department heads in work session

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council is near a compromise on mayoral appointments that were tabled earlier this week. The council asked for more time to vet the candidates. But there was a bit of a bombshell Friday.

Community Development Director Laura Carmichael announced that she has accepted a new job offer. Her last day with the city is July 27.

“I will always be a service to the city no matter what I do. I want anyone to have the opportunity to have the job as well,” said Carmichael.

The city council interviewed other candidates for department head positions in public works, police chief and chief administrative officer during Friday’s work session.

Newly-elected Mayor Jimmie Smith was not at the meeting. No action could be taken, but the council plans to vote next Tuesday.

