City of Meridian Arrest Report July 9, 2021

Robbery

At 6:41 AM on July 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of 71st Place. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his phone and cash were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:07 AM on July 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:14 PM on July 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:19 AM on July 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:58 AM on July 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.