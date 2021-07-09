Advertisement

Council discussed department heads, salaries

The primaries are Apr. 6. Runoffs, if necessary, will be Apr. 27. The general election is June 8.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council discussed Friday in a work session which department head positions need to be filled, salaries and how department heads should communicate with the council. No action was taken.

The council expects to vote on the appointments by Mayor Jimmie Smith next week. Smith did not attend the work session.

Smith’s appointments were tabled by the council earlier this week so members have more time to vet the candidates. Some appointees are already in the position, holdovers from the Percy Bland administration, or have served as a city department head in the past.

Here’s the list of Mayor Smith’s appointees on the July 6 agenda:
Ed Skipper, CAO (previously served as CFO/City Clerk)
Brandye Latimer, CFO/City Clerk (currently serving)
David M. Hodge, Public Works Director
Laura Carmichael, Community Development Director (currently serving)
Chris Read, Police Chief (currently serving)
Tim Miller, Fire Chief (previously Fire Chief)
Trent Posey, Parks & Recreation Director (currently serving)
Doug Stephens, Public Safety & Training Director (currently serving)
Dustin Markham, Municipal Judge (former Meridian city councilman)

