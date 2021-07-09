Advertisement

County concludes storm debris removal

By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After several rounds of storms left behind tons of debris in Lauderdale County, officials say whatever’s left should be taken care of by property owners.

“I would encourage everyone to handle their debris themselves,” Road Manager Rush Mayatt said. “Unlike in the city, you can burn. You have options of disposable at your local landfills. We have three of those in Lauderdale County. I would encourage people to take advantage of that.”

The county hired a private company to pick up debris. They have now concluded their routes of removing large trees and limbs. It took them three weeks to remove 4500 cubic yards of what was left behind. Now, the county recommends property owners dispose of debris.

“People have brought things to the road and put them in the right-of-way and the ditches. This creates other problems. We have been forced to pick that debris up as well. I would encourage people not to do that,” Mayatt said.

Following February’s ice storm, the county removed more than 5,000 cubic yards of debris over three months. Mayatt said the county will focus on things like cutting grass and regular day-to-day operations.

