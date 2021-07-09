Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 416 new cases reported Friday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 416 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 27 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.(CDC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 416 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 27 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. So far, over 2,055,000 doses have been administered in the state, with at least 996,508 people fully vaccinated.

Find the latest county-by-county vaccination numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals. MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

