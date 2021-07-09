Elsa loses its tropical characteristics in New England

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of the 1 p.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa has transitioned to a post-tropical cyclone. Despite this, heavy rain and wind is ongoing in New England. Elsa still brings a threat of considerable flash and urban flooding to the New England states.

Sustained winds are expected to stay around 50 mph as it moves past Maine and into Canada. The system will continue to weaken as it crosses the northern Atlantic Ocean and heads towards Iceland. No other tropical systems are expected to develop over the next 5 days.

