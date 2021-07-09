Advertisement

Ex-jailer pleads guilty to taking bribes

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A former federal corrections officer in Mississippi has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for taking bribes to smuggle contraband to inmates.

Federal court documents show that Ashley Lovett also has agreed to forfeit $7,000 she received in bribes from inmates at the Yazoo City Federal Corrections Complex and other people.

Lovett pleaded guilty in March to bribery and was sentenced June 29. Federal prosecutors dropped three counts of making false statements.

