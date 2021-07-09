Hospital warns of Medicare scam

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Health System is warning its patients of a Medicare scam. Anderson said it has received some reports of patients being scammed through phone calls from someone claiming to be from their doctor’s office, an insurance company or even a health care provider.

The scammers may offer a free visit or piece of medical equipment. They may also say they want to ‘update’ your information or help take full advantage of your benefits.

Here are some tips to avoid scammers: · Never give out any personal information, including your Medicare or Social Security number.

· Never give your bank information, account number of credit card number.

· Don’t continue the conversation – just hang up.

· Don’t trust caller ID. It may be a spoofed number and the scammer can make it appear as if the call is coming from a local source.

· If you did give out your Medicare number, report it to Medicare and watch your statements for any unauthorized usage of your Medicare number.

· If your Social Security number is compromised, agencies listed below can provide guidance on steps to take to deter any identity theft.

· Remember to write down any information about the scam call if you intend to report it: the time of the call, the number, and the scripting, including what information about you they had already and what information they wanted you to give them.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.