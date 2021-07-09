Advertisement

Joyner to be inducted into U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame

Joyner readies himself
By Matt Robin
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Every year a handful of the best martial artists in America are inducted into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

This year a Meridian local is being recognized.

Paul Joyner from Relson Gracie 601 here in downtown Meridian is being honored this year.
Joyner says that he was nominated by a personal hero of his, Marty Cale, the president of the American Krav Maga Association.

“He’s the one that always got me to focus on the purpose of martial arts, is not the sport because you know we do MMA fighting and sport jujitsu,” said Joyner. “But the main purpose of martial arts is self defense in the street.”

The ceremony will be held in Arkansas July 24. Joyner has been doing martial arts for 30 years and has instructed at Gracie 601 since 2007.

If you’re interested in training with martial arts hall of famer, Paul Joyner, just go to gracie601.net and sign up.

