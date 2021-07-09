Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 9, 2021

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
The beautiful masks of the Mask Queen.
Mask ‘queen’ of the Queen City retires
West AlabamaWorks and the Demopolis Career Center have partnered with Livingston to host a...
Livingston to host hiring event
Lizelia Rd. Bridge to remain closed through 2021
Bridges remain closed in Marion

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 9, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 8, 2021
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 8, 2021
Meridian Police Department
Project Safe Neighborhoods continues with success in Laud. Co.