Mask Queen of the Queen City retires.

The beautiful masks of the Mask Queen.
The beautiful masks of the Mask Queen.(WTOK)
By Matt Robin
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The pandemic has been one of the most challenging times for society, but it has also brought out the best in humanity.

Including this Meridian woman who found the will to help during some very difficult times.

If you have been to the Internal Medicine Clinic in Meridian than you probably have one of Debra Whites face masks.

White started making the masks in March of 2020 and has made almost 18,000 masks so far. All of which she gave away for free.

“I felt like I was being lead by God,” said White.

White has officially retired from the mask-making game as of last week.

On another note, however, White has designed a special dress named after her late sister, Gee Gee, who tragically passed away from Covid 19 last December.

