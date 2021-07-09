Meridian, Lauderdale County school registration

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2021/2022 school year will be here before you know it.

Registration for the Lauderdale County School District for all new and returning students will continue through July 23. Parents who do not have internet access are advised to contact the school that their child will attend.

Click here for Lauderdale County Schools’ online registration.

The Meridian Public School District is hosting onsite registration for all students July 22-23 at the Meridian High School Freshman Academy Foyer. If parents have already completed the registration process online, there is no need to re-register their child.



Registration will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Go to www.mpsdk12.net/register for a complete list of registration forms and other information.

