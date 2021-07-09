Meridian, Lauderdale County school registration
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2021/2022 school year will be here before you know it.
|Registration for the Lauderdale County School District for all new and returning students will continue through July 23.
|Parents who do not have internet access are advised to contact the school that their child will attend.
Click here for Lauderdale County Schools’ online registration.
|The Meridian Public School District is hosting onsite registration for all students July 22-23 at the Meridian High School Freshman Academy Foyer.
|If parents have already completed the registration process online, there is no need to re-register their child.
Registration will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
Go to www.mpsdk12.net/register for a complete list of registration forms and other information.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.