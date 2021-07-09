Advertisement

Miss. BBB gets 8 calls in one day about a Publisher’s Clearing House scam

Generic Image
Generic Image(HNN)
By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We all want to hit the big one with Publisher’s Clearing House one day, but the last thing anyone wants is to lose money by getting scammed.

Mississippi’s Better Business Bureau took eight calls Thursday from people who almost became targets of a PCH scam.

One person who didn’t want to be identified, bought a gift card like the scam artist suggested but then called the BBB after realizing it sounded a bit odd.

BBB’s John O’hara says there’s a reason scammers are trying to take advantage of people right now.

“That scam happens this time of year because commercials are running right now and encouraging people to sign up to win the legit sweepstakes 5,000 a week for life,” O’hara said. “Scammers are taking advantage of the moment.”

