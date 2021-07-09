LIVE: Miss. health officials discuss ‘new COVID-19 guidance’
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi health officials are discussing a new COVID-19 guidance Friday.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig are set to discuss the matter at 2:30 p.m.
Dobbs, in a Tweet Friday morning, said the state’s vaccination rate, which is the lowest in the country, is “putting everyone at risk.”
“We are seeing numerous outbreaks at mass gatherings: camps, schools, faith-based, funerals, social gatherings,” Dobbs wrote.
