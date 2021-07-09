Funeral services for Mr. Kerry Wayne Crenshaw will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverends Charles Moore, Dr. Ron Kitchens, and Mr. Danny Todd officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Crenshaw, 56, of Chunky, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Kerry Wayne was employed at ESCO of Newton for the last 15 years. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Marines, where he received the expert rifleman award. He was a servant to his fellow man, serving on the Chunky Volunteer Fire Department. Kerry Wayne was a faithful member of Chunky Baptist Church since 2018. Kerry was a friend to all who knew him, helping anyone that he could; he was only a phone call away. Kerry was recently part of the cast of the movie Modern Day Disciples produced by Rydan Media, LLC.

Kerry Wayne is survived by his wife, Bettye Jo Crenshaw; children, Matthew Crenshaw (Whitney), Cheyenne Hill (Steve), Kaylynn Fortner, Kayla Smith, and Dylan McElhenney (Taylor). Grandchildren Landon Crenshaw, Jeremy Hill, Gracelynn Mixon, Braylee McElhenney, Carolynn Fortner, Riley McElhenney, and Stephene Hill. His Father, James Wayne Crenshaw (Pat); and one brother, Michael Taylor; Father and Mother-in-law, Carl and Darline Corley, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members and friends.

Mr. Crenshaw is preceded in death by his Olivia Rider; grandparents James B and Iva Lee Crenshaw and Ralph and Thelma Rider; as well as his close uncle, Larry Crenshaw.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Crenshaw, Dillon McElhenney, Jason Felton, Danny Todd, Mike Rice, and Ryan Hanner. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Chunky Volunteer Fire Department.

The family suggest memorials be made as donations to the Chunky Volunteer Fire Department or to Rydan Media, LLC. in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Crenshaw Family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the funeral home.

