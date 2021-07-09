Funeral services for Mr. Owen D. Jones will begin at 1:00 pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian, MS, Saturday, the 10th of July, 2021 with the Reverends Dr. Raymon Leake, Dr. Nathan Van Horn, and David Bishop officiating. Service Music will be provided by Barry Germany. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Owen Dewitte Jones, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, joined the heavenly choir on Wednesday, the 7th of July, 2021.

Born on the 31st of July, 1926, in Pickens County, Alabama, Owen was one of 12 children and survived a difficult childhood, losing his mother at age 6. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce Ann Abernethy Jones; his father and mother Edward Columbus and Edna Sevilla Rickman Jones; his 11 brothers and sisters and a half-sister.

Owen is survived by his daughters Marilyn Joy Jones Peery and husband William Franklin (Sonny) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Janet Susan Jones Pilko and husband George of Houston, Texas; his grandchildren Jana Elisabeth Peery Flint and husband Jeremy of Vestavia; AL; Mary Lauren Fisher Krajcir and husband Alan of Arvada, CO; and his great grandchildren William Owen Flint and Elisabeth Grace Flint of Vestavia, AL. Owen is also survived by his wife Janice (Deweese) Jones, her son Doug and wife Bet of Meridian, MS; her grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his half-brother Roy; and many nieces and nephews who loved their “Unca Owen” dearly.

Growing up in a share cropping family, Owen enlisted in the US Navy and served his country during World War II in the Pacific theatre. Following the war, Owen began his lifelong career in the utility industry, first with TVA and then over 30 years with Mississippi Power Company. Owen met Joyce in the movie theater in her hometown of Houston, MS. They began their married life in Oklahoma but soon moved back to Mississippi, settling in Meridian to raise their family.

He served as Deacon at State Boulevard Baptist Church and, later, at First Baptist Church. Owen was active in Relay for Life for many years as a survivor and volunteer. He spent his final years in Tuscaloosa, near family and his birthplace.

Owen loved his God, his family, his country, hunting and fishing and Alabama football.

Pallbearers will be Sonny Peery, George Pilko, Jeremy Flint, Will Flint, James Jones, and Robert Jones. Honorary Pallbearer will be Alan Krajcir.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks you to consider a contribution to First Baptist Church, Meridian, or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.

The Jones family will receive guests from 12:00 Noon until 12:45 prior to funeral rites.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721