Robert E. Shields(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Mr. Robert E. Shields will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Reverend Virgil Walters officiating. Interment rites will be held immediately following the service at Stinson Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Shields, age 83, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Shields is survived by his niece, Susan Kathleen Williams (Jim); cousins, Bill Bracken (Mae), Dennis Bracken (Norma), Roy David Bracken, Doug Bracken (Oleta), and Donnie Mathis (Marian); and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Shields was preceded in death by his wife, Huguette Marcelle Shields; his parents, Marshall and Johnnie Pearl Shields; and two brothers, Johnny Shields and Danny Shields.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:15 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

