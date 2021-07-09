Mrs. Donna Thompson

Donna Creekmore Thompson

Funeral services for Donna Thompson will be held on July 11, 2021, at 2:30pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Boles officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00pm.

Donna was born on March 11, 1955, in Jackson, MS and passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2021, after a short but difficult battle with cancer. She grew up spending a lot of her time in Kemper County with her cousins. She was an avid water skier and loved spending time at the lake fishing. Her love language was cooking for her family and anyone else that walked in the kitchen. Hard work was in her nature as she ran two businesses while raising six children. She owned Southern Bottled Water for over twenty years, where she built numerous relationships and became known around town as “The Water Lady”. If life wasn’t busy enough, her and Sugar Bear opened Sugar Bear’s Deer Store where she perfected the best deer smoked sausage around. Donna was a loving wife for 42 years who always gave selflessly. She was lovingly known as Mamacreek by her thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was a kind, loving, strong Christian woman who even in her last days always said she was leaning on Jesus.

Survivors include husband Jerry Thompson; Daughters include Taletha Swearingen (Scott), Tammara Kennedy, Audrey Otto (David), Emily Duell (Barry), and Katlyn Dawe (Jake). Grandchildren include Loren (Jordan), Brandon (Emilee), Karli, Bailey, Kristen, Walker, Eli, Abigail, Henry, Aliyah, Peter, Remy, and Elan. Great-grandchildren include Easton, Piper, Noli Mae, Jake, and Ruby. Brothers include Jeff (Janis) and David and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Donald Creekmore, mother Frances Anderson, stepfather George Anderson, sister Carol Mize and son Jeremy Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evangel Temple Church.

