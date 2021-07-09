Advertisement

Showers and storms for the weekend

Rain stays for the weekend
Rain stays for the weekend(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect scattered showers and storms to make their way back into the area for Thursday afternoon and evening. We will cool down into the low 70′s for overnight into Friday. Expect to wake up to cloud cover for Friday morning before we see more storms move through the area for Friday. Although not all of us will get the rainfall, if you do then you could see some heavy rain and gusty winds as well. The rain chances hold on for the weekend, but especially for Sunday. Saturday looks to be dry for the morning hours before rain chances increase into the afternoon. Sunday looks to be wetter than Saturday with slightly more widespread rain coverage. We keep temperatures in the upper 80′s and low 90′s for the weekend and into next week. Rain chances hold steady for the beginning and middle of next week as well.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary
Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 7, 2021

Latest News

Weather - July 8, 2021
Weather - July 8, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - July 8th, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - July 8th, 2021
Futurecast - Thu July 8 at 2:00 p.m.
Another round of rain and storms for Thursday
Scattered to widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are likely again on Thursday.
More rain will fall on Thursday, some rain can be heavy