‘Taking a Byte Out of Hunger’ event this Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A free event for anyone in the community will be taking place this Sunday!

The event is called “Taking a Byte Out of Hunger” and will take place at Highland Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free food, hygiene bags, face painting, free haircuts, and more. Organizers say that the goal of this event is to give back to the community and to bring people together to get rid of violence in the city.

“Our goal is to get the community together and to take away the violence in our city. If we all could just get together, and do something positive, it will take a lot of the negativity off the young people’s minds,” said Charbrecia Gordon, an organizer of the event. “I want to do this anytime, every day if I can. If I have to I will, to just keep all the violence out of our city. If we’ve got to get together every day, I will get together every day.”

There will also be music and a DJ at the event. Below is the flyer for the event. There is one change though: the event will now only be held at Highland Park.

Taking a Byte Out of Hunger (WTOK)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.