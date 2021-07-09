Advertisement

The weekend features scattered storms

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We are going to see partly to mostly cloudy skies on our Friday with a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper-80s on our Friday. Showers and storms will begin to dissipate after the sun sets. We’ll more or less repeat the forecast for our day on Saturday, so continue to keep that eye to the sky. It will be a bit warmer on Saturday, with highs in the low-90s and the heat index around 100.

Scattered showers and storms will also be possible Sunday afternoon as highs climb to around 90 degrees. For each day next week, we’ll see scattered shower and storm chances. The best days to see rain will be on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be staying in the upper-80s to low-90s during this time frame, with humid conditions continuing.

