Demolition begins on collapsed building in Meridian
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Demolition is underway Saturday for the building that collapsed in downtown Meridian on 23rd Avenue.
23rd Ave between 5th and 4th Street has been closed by the city for a few days until the area is clear.
Just about the entire corner will be torn down. That’s roughly 6,800 square feet.
The weather could play a factor in how long demolition takes. Be cautious in the area and pay attention to where workers and equipment are.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.