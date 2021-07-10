Demolition begins on collapsed building in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Demolition is underway Saturday for the building that collapsed in downtown Meridian on 23rd Avenue.

23rd Ave between 5th and 4th Street has been closed by the city for a few days until the area is clear.

Just about the entire corner will be torn down. That’s roughly 6,800 square feet.

The weather could play a factor in how long demolition takes. Be cautious in the area and pay attention to where workers and equipment are.

