Demolition begins on collapsed building in Meridian

Demolition is underway Saturday for the building that collapsed in downtown Meridian on 23rd...
Demolition is underway Saturday for the building that collapsed in downtown Meridian on 23rd avenue.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Demolition is underway Saturday for the building that collapsed in downtown Meridian on 23rd Avenue.

23rd Ave between 5th and 4th Street has been closed by the city for a few days until the area is clear.

Just about the entire corner will be torn down. That’s roughly 6,800 square feet.

The weather could play a factor in how long demolition takes. Be cautious in the area and pay attention to where workers and equipment are.

