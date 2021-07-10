MHS Alumni starts production company in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian woman is starting her own production company here in theQueen City. Newscenter 11 caught up with her on what could be a great opportunity for aspiring actors and actresses.

Meridian High School alum and actress Tia Hall says she started Rosebud Productions on March 30th as a birthday gift to herself. Hall moved to Los Angeles where she earned her bachelor’s degree in fine arts.

After graduating in 2015 she came back to Meridian. Hall says she always wanted to start her own company but did not have the money or the faith to commit to the idea.

“Now is the time. You know people here that are helping you and people that want to do this. I also help Meridian High with their shows and stuff. So, I saw how talented those kids were and how excited they were to be on stage and even be in front of a camera,” said Hall. “So, me starting this company will not only be beneficial to myself but to everyone else and a lot of people here in Meridian. People want to do this, but they don’t know where to start and I feel like I will be that piece in a puzzle that will help them know where to go.”

Hall says she looks up to Tyler Perry and Tate Taylor for building their production companies in their hometowns.

Hall said, “I plan on doing something just like them. They build where they are; they build in their home, and it grows. I want to build here, help my people out and show again that it is possible to follow your dreams. And show that there is a lot of talent here. There’s a lot of talent here in Mississippi, in Meridian specifically. The whole state is full of talent. However, some people don’t know where to start.”

Hall has started working on film projects with local actors

