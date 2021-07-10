Advertisement

Reconciliation Week continues with Bike Ride parade

Saturday marks 18 years since the deadly workplace shooting at Lockheed Martin. Family and friends continue to pay tribute each year.
Saturday marks 18 years since the deadly workplace shooting at Lockheed Martin. Family and friends continue to pay tribute each year.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People gathered to pay respect for the fallen victims of the Lockheed Martin shooting in the Reconciliation Week bike ride parade.

Saturday marks 18 years since the deadly workplace shooting at Lockheed Martin. Family and friends continue to pay tribute each year.

The event also had several antique cars that joined the ride. The bike ride serves as a reminder that this community can overcome any tragedy.

“The theme this year is “Remaining Resilient for Reconciliation”. We know this is hard work and people get tired. In order for this to have its effect, we have to be consistent with it. We have to be resilient. We are so pleased with the community members. We are seeing new people coming to help this effort continue,” said event coordinator Stacey Miller.

Reconciliation Week will end with prayers on Sunday.

