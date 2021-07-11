James Carter Foundation celebrates new home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The James Carter Foundation held a ribbon-cutting for their new building that they are calling their home.

The new building is called the Youth Motivation Academy. Family, friends, and some city council members were there to support the big day for the organization.

The James Carter Foundation has been around for 7 years motivating, educating, and helping young kids to be productive citizens. The organization also gave out scholarships to two of its members.

“It was fun to get a building that the kids can come. They can come up with ideas to help the community. Last night, they were here at 1:00 in the morning. What 17 to 20 year old you know that would come 1:00 in the morning to help the community. It is a great opportunity. I am glad to have this,” said the organization’s athletic director, Ty Harden.

“I knew God was going to bless me because he gave me the vision. I didn’t put a limitation on this. I feel that this is still the beginning,” said the founder of James Carter Foundation, James Carter.

To lend a helping hand you can visit their website at thecarterfoundationtcf.org or call 601-227-5719.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.