Advertisement

James Carter Foundation celebrates new home

James Carter Foundation held a ribbon-cutting for their new building that they are calling...
James Carter Foundation held a ribbon-cutting for their new building that they are calling their home.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The James Carter Foundation held a ribbon-cutting for their new building that they are calling their home.

The new building is called the Youth Motivation Academy. Family, friends, and some city council members were there to support the big day for the organization.

The James Carter Foundation has been around for 7 years motivating, educating, and helping young kids to be productive citizens. The organization also gave out scholarships to two of its members.

“It was fun to get a building that the kids can come. They can come up with ideas to help the community. Last night, they were here at 1:00 in the morning. What 17 to 20 year old you know that would come 1:00 in the morning to help the community. It is a great opportunity. I am glad to have this,” said the organization’s athletic director, Ty Harden.

“I knew God was going to bless me because he gave me the vision. I didn’t put a limitation on this. I feel that this is still the beginning,” said the founder of James Carter Foundation, James Carter.

To lend a helping hand you can visit their website at thecarterfoundationtcf.org or call 601-227-5719.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a shot of the Johnson & Johnson...
Miss. health officials recommend everyone 65+ avoid indoor mass gatherings
Anderson said it has received some reports of patients being scammed through phone calls from...
Hospital warns of Medicare scam
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 9, 2021
Joyner readies himself
Joyner to be inducted into U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame
The beautiful masks of the Mask Queen.
Mask ‘queen’ of the Queen City retires

Latest News

Hundreds show up for cardboard boat race in Bay St. Louis
Demolition is underway Saturday for the building that collapsed in downtown Meridian on 23rd...
Demolition begins on collapsed building in Meridian
Saturday marks 18 years since the deadly workplace shooting at Lockheed Martin. Family and...
Reconciliation Week continues with Bike Ride parade
Zaila Avant-garde
LSU President offers full scholarship to spelling bee champion