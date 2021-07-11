Marines from NAS Meridian volunteer at Bonita Lakes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Riding your bicycle at a park can be peaceful and energetic, but if the bike trails are not kept up, it could be an unsafe journey. That’s why nearly 60 marines from Naval Air Station Meridian volunteered to do some trail maintenance work at Bonita Lakes Park.

“This is bringing the community together to do something productive for the fitness community,” said Tammy Burkeen, ambassador for the Phoenix Race. “We aim to help people who love to be active and have somewhere to go, as well as having maintained trails for safety.” Marines from NAS Meridian spent over five hours cleaning up the trails that stretch nearly 15 miles. The owner of Heart & Sole Cycle & Fitness was also there to lend a helping hand.

“We had a very few amounts of people who were willing to do something. Once those people started working together, it snowballed into a reality,” said Eddie Bowles. “We had a lot of people from the city of Meridian, as well as the Lauderdale Board of Supervisors that helped out to make sure we could get everything done.” Organizers said this project could not have been accomplished without the help of NAS Meridian. “They came out to give their time to help the community on top of their heroic efforts to be there for the country is remarkable. We appreciate everything they do.”

“I am glad that the Marines took the time to come out here. This event got them off base to enjoy the time here at Bonita doing a lot of fun work,” said Sergeant Lalo Carrillo. “I appreciate the staff that’s here monitoring to make sure everyone is having a good time. It has been fun out here.”

Organizers say this project is just in time before race events start next month.

