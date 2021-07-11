Rain chances hang on for the beginning of the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shower and storm chances will stay with us through the rest of Sunday and into the early overnight hours. We dry out and stay mostly cloudy for the overnight hours with lows in the lower 70′s. Scattered showers remain possible for early Monday with scattered thunderstorms coming back into the forecast for the afternoon hours. Expect more rain for Tuesday as well, with afternoon showers and storms. We keep the unsettled weather pattern for the remainder of the week with afternoon storm chances each day. Highs for the next seven days will be in the lower 90′s and the low’s will be in the lower 70′s. The tropics look to remain calm for the next few days with no development expected for the next five days.

