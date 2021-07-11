Advertisement

Thunderstorms move into the area for Sunday

Storms for Sunday(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect clouds to stick around for overnight into Sunday. We could have some storms move in early Sunday morning ahead of a stalled cold front to our North. The front will not make it into our area, but it is possible that the rainfall associated with it could. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies before we get into the late morning and afternoon hours on Sunday. We could see some isolated stronger storms on Sunday from 12pm to 8pm. The main risk with this would be winds in excess of 50 mph, but heavy rainfall and small hail cannot be ruled out as well. By the night time hours on Sunday, we will have calmed down with only a few lingering showers possible. We keep the rain chances into Monday and through Tuesday. Rain looks more scattered as we enter into the middle part of the work week. Temperatures will stay steady in the upper 80′s and low 90′s with lows in the 70′s.

