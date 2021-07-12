Advertisement

Commissioner: MBI will be more open about public information

MBI
MBI(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi commissioner of public safety is pledging to be more responsive to requests for public records — including the release of video footage from fatal shootings by police officers.

Sean Tindell tells the Sun Herald that he believes in transparency. He says secrecy leads to “conspiracy theories and incorrect assumptions.”

Tindell says his guidance for transparency applies to all parts of the Department of Public Safety. That includes the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which examines shootings by law enforcement officers.

Tindell says the MBI will now release some evidence after any possible criminal charges have been resolved.

Most Read

Marines revitalize hiking trails at Bonita Lakes
Marines from NAS Meridian volunteer at Bonita Lakes
Two local ladies that have criminal backgrounds came together to give back to their community...
Local women giving back to community
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events
Storms for Sunday
Thunderstorms move into the area for Sunday
James Carter Foundation held a ribbon-cutting for their new building that they are calling...
James Carter Foundation celebrates new home

Latest News

‘Delta surge in action’: Dobbs encourages Mississippians to get fully vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is administered...
Pfizer to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster with US officials
Futurecast - Mon July 12 at 4 p.m.
Rain and storms likely on Monday
Highland Park
Taking a Byte out of Hunger