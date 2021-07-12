Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 796 new cases, vaccinations top 1 million

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 796 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 29 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 796 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 29 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. The number of new cases has been trending upward.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. So far, over 2,064,000 doses have been administered in the state, with over 1 million people fully vaccinated.

Find the latest state and county-by-county vaccination numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals. MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

