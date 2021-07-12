Advertisement

Crimenet 07_12_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jessica Lynn Dixon.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jessica Lynn Dixon.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jessica Lynn Dixon.

Dixon is a 37-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 1″ in height, weighing 130 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with credit card fraud and motor vehicle theft.

If you know where Dixon can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two local ladies that have criminal backgrounds came together to give back to their community...
Local women giving back to community
Marines revitalize hiking trails at Bonita Lakes
Marines from NAS Meridian volunteer at Bonita Lakes
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events
Adelaide Schrowang
Police: Woman arrested for refusing to wear mask on plane, spitting on passengers
Storms for Sunday
Thunderstorms move into the area for Sunday

Latest News

Rain isn't likely to break in the next week. Showers will be fewer on some days, and some areas...
Will the rain break? Not any time soon
Northwest Kemper Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice for some of its customers....
Northwest Kemper issues Boil Water Notice
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Choctaw County Jail remains closed with numerous problems.
Sheriff details problems with closed Choctaw Co. Jail