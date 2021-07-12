Advertisement

‘Delta surge in action’: Dobbs encourages Mississippians to get fully vaccinated

(Pexels)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rise of delta variant cases and outbreaks, combined with the low immunization rate, has health officials encouraging Mississippians who are not fully vaccinated to return for their second dose.

As of July 9, Mississippi State Health Department reports that 996,508 people are fully vaccinated, but 1,113,541 people have received only one vaccine dose.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said, “Delta surge in action! If you got 1 shot of Moderna or Pfizer - PLEASE get second shot!”

If you contract COVID-19 before getting your second dose, Dobbs said to ask your doctor about monoclonal antibody therapy, a treatment shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk.

Dobbs then went on to issue a challenge to everyone in the Magnolia State to do two things.

“If you have questions or concerns, please talk to your physician or provider. If you have been vaccinated, let your friends know,” Dobbs said.

The state health officer said that 90% of all deaths and 95% of all cases and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated individuals.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marines revitalize hiking trails at Bonita Lakes
Marines from NAS Meridian volunteer at Bonita Lakes
Two local ladies that have criminal backgrounds came together to give back to their community...
Local women giving back to community
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events
Storms for Sunday
Thunderstorms move into the area for Sunday
James Carter Foundation held a ribbon-cutting for their new building that they are calling...
James Carter Foundation celebrates new home

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is administered...
Pfizer to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster with US officials
Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?
Alabama health officials watching Missouri’s COVID hospitalizations
Congressman Bennie Thompson says Mississippi not taking full advantage of FEMA vaccine-support...
Congressman Bennie Thompson says Mississippi not taking full advantage of FEMA vaccine-support funds