Delta variant cases rise in Meridian

Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where vaccination is low(Gray tv)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Fred Duggan with Rush Health Systems said they’re seeing an uptick in cases of the delta variant.

Dr. Duggan said this new variant is more aggressive and spreads faster, but he also said folks shouldn’t worry if their vaccine should work or not.

The vaccine doesn’t prevent someone from getting coronavirus, according to Duggan, but he said it does create a better outcome for nearly everyone that gets vaccinated.

“The transmission of the delta variant is higher. They’re finding that they think it’s more aggressive from a clinical standpoint. So, we know that the vaccine protects about 95 percent of the people from serious illness, even if it doesn’t prevent the illness, it prevents serious illness. So, it’s just another reason to go ahead and get vaccinated,” said Dr. Duggan.

Just under 25,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Lauderdale county, which is around 34 percent of the county’s population.

